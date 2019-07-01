Brandis, Gill J., - 65, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Laurel Springs, NJ, passed away suddenly on June 27. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph Charles Brandis and the late Roberta M. Mikle Brandis. Gill was a steamfitter with Steamfitter Local 420 of Philadelphia, he was an avid fisherman and member of the Villas Fishing Club. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janet Suddards. Gill is survived by his wife Judy A. Donahue Brandis and daughter Ambre Brandis (Michael Dvorkan), granddaughter Maddeaux Jae, sister Terry (Paul) Stettnisch and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held privately. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

