Brandis, Gill J., - 65, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Laurel Springs, NJ, passed away suddenly on June 27. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph Charles Brandis and the late Roberta M. Mikle Brandis. Gill was a steamfitter with Steamfitter Local 420 of Philadelphia, he was an avid fisherman and member of the Villas Fishing Club. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janet Suddards. Gill is survived by his wife Judy A. Donahue Brandis and daughter Ambre Brandis (Michael Dvorkan), granddaughter Maddeaux Jae, sister Terry (Paul) Stettnisch and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held privately. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
A AAA AUTO RECYCLING WE BUY ALL CAR$ IN ANY COND! WE ARE THE JUNKYARD NO TITLE OR KEYS NEEDE…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.