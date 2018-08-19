Brandt, Jr., James T. "Bub", - 54, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018. A lifelong environmentalist, "Farmer Jim" devoted many years to educating young people about sustainable living. Jimmy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed political activism, playing guitar, learning, and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, he treasured his wife and daughters. Predeceased by his grandfather, Henry "Gramps" Keller; and father, James T. Brandt Sr. Survived by his wife, Faith; daughters, Samantha and Andrea; mother, Helen; sister, Donna Alpizar; nephew, Mike Alpizar; and many cherished family members and friends. Put simply, Jimmy would do anything to help a friend. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 24th at 12 PM at St. Mark and All Saints Church, 429 S Pitney Rd, Absecon. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
