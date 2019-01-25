Brangan, Alice M., - 95, of Pleasantville, N.J. passed away on January 22, 2019. Born Alice Pourquoy in Brooklyn, NY, she was raised and educated in Hyde Park, NY where she met her husband of over 50 years, Robert T. Brangan. She and her husband resided for more than 30 years in Wenonah, NJ. She established the first library at the Wenonah Elementary School and was co-owner of The Village Shoppe gift shop before moving to LeisureTowne in Southampton, NJ. While at LeisureTowne she was the Director of Touch, an organization dedicated to assisting local residents in need. In 2005 she moved to Ocean City NJ where she became a regular participant at the Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center. She was predeceased by her husband Robert T. Brangan in 1997 and son Michael W. Brangan in 2019. Surviving are three sons, David (Karen) of Columbia, SC, Jack (Judy) of Cherry Hill and Daniel (Helen) of Marmora, NJ. Also, surviving are six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Saturday, Jan 26 , 10:30-11 am followed by services at Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Ave, Ocean City, NJ. Graveside service will be held afterward at the Wenonah Cemetery in Wenonah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
