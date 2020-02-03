BRANIGAN, Doris E., - 95, lifelong resident of West Cape May, passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born in Wildwood on Oct. 21, 1924 to the late Helen and Everett Edsall. Doris graduated from Cape May High School and furthered her education to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by a daughter, Doreen Flickinger; son, Thomas Patrick Branigan and a sister, Myrtis Hockenberry. Doris is dearly missed by her family which includes her daughters, Maureen (Patricio) Aguilar and Colleen (Robert) Black; her sister, Janis (Melvin "Bud") Halbruner; 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Doris's graveside service will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 5th) at 11am in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
