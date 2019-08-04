Branin, Gary, - 68, of Linwood, passed away in his sleep on July 26th. Raised in Runnemede, NJ, Gary was a graduate of Triton Regional High School and Glassboro State College. He worked for many years at Resorts International Casino. He was an artist, a musician, and a scholar of history. An enthusiastic cyclist, he crossed the country and Europe on his bicycle, making friends wherever he went. As an artist, he painted in watercolors and oils amassing a large collection of local landscapes and scenes of the Southwest to portraits of family and friends. A lover of music, his favorite yearly event was the Philadelphia Folk Festival. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Judith (née Nicol), his daughter, Ivy, his son, Tim and his three brothers; Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Jonathon, and David. We are all poorer for having lost him, but so much richer for having known him. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Donations to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in his honor are much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

