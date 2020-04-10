Brannan, Julia G., - 92, of North Cape May, and long time area resident of Wildwood, Erma and Del Haven, died Tuesday, April 7, at North Cape Center. Julia was born in 1927. She was a graduate of Wildwood High School and a telephone operator in the 1950' and 1960s at New Jersey Bell Telephone in Wildwood. Throughout her life, she was devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking for and hosting large family gatherings. She loved gardening and was a competent seamstress and crafter. She was a member of St. Raymond's RC Church ( Now St. John Neumann Parish) in the Villas, for many years. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, James Brannan, Jr., her son, James Brannan III, her daughter, Martha Powell and a grandson, Daniel Brannan as well as her brothers, Floyd Gilbert and Robert Gilbert. Julia will be dearly missed by Judith Brannan, David Powell, Mary Long ( Bruce), Julia Brannan-Rauch ( Daniel), Patrick Brannan ( Denise), and 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be private. A memorial mass and service will be at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Smile Train and The Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
