Braun, Joseph W., - 93, of Madison, WI, formerly of Linwood, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 1st, 2019. Joseph was born in Egg Harbor City, NJ and attended school there. He then attended Franklin School of Engineering and Drafting in Philadelphia, PA. He served in the Army during World War II. From 1946 to 1957 Joseph operated a luncheonette, Joe's Dairy Bar, in Egg Harbor City, NJ. It was there that he met the love of his life, Jean Devine, who he married in 1961. They settled in Linwood, NJ to raise a family. From 1957 to 1980 Joseph worked at Egg Harbor Boat Company. He then worked at Bally's Park Place Casino until retiring in 1993. Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ and volunteered for Perpetual Adoration for many years. In 2016, Joseph moved from his home of over 50 years in Linwood to Madison, WI to be closer to family. Joseph is survived by his 2 daughters, Jean (Paul) Schwartz, and Betty Jo (Fintan) So both of Madison, WI; grandchildren Madeline Schwartz, Jonathan So, Brian Schwartz and Jennifer So. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Jean, and his parents Joseph and Anna Braun. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers, CNAs, nurses and administrators of Right at Home and Agrace Hospice Care, both in the Madison, WI area. Their caring support has been such a blessing to Joseph and his family during this past year. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8th at 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Maple Aves., Linwood, with visitation beginning at 10am. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
