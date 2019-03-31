Braun, Phyllis, - 58, of South Egg Harbor, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 3, 1960 in Egg Harbor City, she is the daughter of the late Albert and Magdalen Braun. She was a 1978 graduate of Oakcrest High School where she developed a lifelong love of sports. Phyllis enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, swimming, the beach and especially traveling throughout the Caribbean and the US. An avid cook and gardener, she loved sharing home cooked meals and her prized tomatoes and hot peppers from her garden. Phyllis is survived by her four loving sisters Kathleen Hartman and husband Harry, Linda Milioti, Rosemary Cipoletti and husband Sam, and Alison Seiler; her nieces and nephews Dan Hartman, Mike Hartman, Jessica Brandt, Alisa Craig, Amanda Moffo and Lauren Cipoletti and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her family is very grateful to Phyl's dearest friends Kathy, Nancy, Linda, Butch and Bonnie Lynn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 12:00-1:00pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Family and friends are invited for visitation at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to ALS Phila Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Every year, Phyllis completed the ALS Walk in Ocean City, NJ, in honor of her mother. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
