Braun, William H., - 77, of Wildwood Crest, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. William enjoyed going to yard sales and also having his own, and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Norma, and children David Braun (Debra), Brian (Barbara) Braun and Brenda Braun, 2 grandchildren Brittney and Brielle, brother Thomas (Shirley) Braun, and sister Celeste (Jason) Osworth and step-mother Elizabeth Braun. Friends may pay condolences to the family on Tuesday, September 24, from 10am -11am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to an animal shelter or rescue of the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
