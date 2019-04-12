Breder, Arthur "Duck", - 90, of Egg Harbor City, joined his loved ones in heaven on April 10, 2019. Duck, who was named that as a child, was born June 3, 1928, to Anthony and Lena (Ade) Breder. He was extremely proud to have lived in Egg Harbor City all of his life where he attended Egg Harbor Public Schools. He later attended Rutgers College. After his service in the Korean War, he came home to work for Bordens Milk. He then enjoyed 30 years of employment with Prudential Insurance Company. Duck was also a very active member of his community. He was elected to the EHC City Council for 29 years. He took pride in being the first Charter President of the Rotary International branch in town. Duck also served on both boards at the Moravian Church, his church for his entire life. Duck was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and never missed watching a game. Even in his later years, once while in the hospital, the first thing he wanted to know was what channel he could get the Phillies on. Above all, Duck was devoted to his family, was a great provider, and supporter to all. He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Margaret; his daughter, Lisa Wiegand; his step-daughter, Teresa Bross; his sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Ethel Herzog; his brother and sister-in law, Robert and Kay Breder; and his sister-in law, Eleanor Breder. Duck is survived by his daughters, Mary Harke and Beth (Jake) Jacobs; his son, Drew (Robin) Breder; son-in-law, Doug Wiegand; step daughter, Lisa (George) Gajary; stepsons, Len (Pam) Bross and Chuck Bross; brother, Anthony Breder; his first wife, Helen Smith Gehringer; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff of Spring Village in Galloway and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15th from 10:30 to 11:30 AM with a service starting at 11:30 AM at the Moravian Church, 254 Boston Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moravian Church in Egg Harbor City in Duck's name. "I had a good life. Everything was great. I loved my family. I loved my parents. I loved living in Egg Harbor my whole life. It is a great town. Tell everyone I loved them."
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.