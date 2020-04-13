Brennan, Bertha W., - 75, of Green Creek, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Cape Regional Medical Center. She was born in Camden, NJ and a Cape May Co. resident for 51 years. Bertha enjoyed walking her dogs and being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also had attended Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Erma. She was preceded in death by her husband George (2012), grandson Anthony Michael Brennan a brother and two sisters. She is survived by six children, George (Brenda) Brennan Jr, Lynn Brennan, Michael Brennan, Carl Brennan, Michelle Brennan-Driscoll and Jeff (Donna) Brennan; her brothers, Ray Allen, Dean Allen, and Morris Allen; a sister Carol Oberholtzer. She also leaves 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

