BRENNAN, JIM (aka AC Jim), - 85, Born in Philadelphia, AC Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Naples Florida on July 18, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sue Brennan, his children, Patrick(Lori), Daniel(Terri),Michelle Facciolli, Annette Facciolli, his brother Tom(Maureen), his sister Marcella(Jesse)Williams, sister-in-law Lois Brennan, grandchildren Dan Brennan II, Brianna(Anthony)Indelicato, Shawn Brennan, Shannon Brennan, Caelyn Brennan, Jess(Warren)Gold, and great-grandson Parker. Jim Proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean/Vietnam era. He then spent the majority of his working career as an elected official of the IUPAT Local 277/ District Council 711. AC Jim was very active in all levels of politics, from local to national, and was instrumental in bringing casino gambling to Atlantic City. He enjoyed his retirement to the fullest, especially his Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday card games with his poker playing buddies at the VFW. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Rose(Paradiso) Davis and James T Brennan Sr., and his brother Jack Brennan. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Jim's favorite scholarship fund in his memory. Please send donations to: Lipinski Scholarship Fund c/o VFW Post 7721 800 Neffs Way Naples FL, 34119
