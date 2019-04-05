Breton, Maria Ester (Rodriguez), - AKA Titi Esther Breton lost her fight with cancer on April 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Shore Memorial Hospital. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Francisco "Poncho" Rodriguez and Carmen (Martinez) Rodriguez. Maria was a homemaker in every sense of the word. She was a dedicated wife, proud mother, and loving aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She had a kind heart, beautiful smile, and determination to live life to its fullest. In addition to Maria being predeceased by her parents she was also predeceased by her brother, Ralph Rodriguez and niece, Rachel Rodriguez Paillerett. She is survived by her husband; Pericles Breton, son; Alex Breton, sisters; Maria "Maruca" Rodriguez, Millie Fiore, Martha R. Edmunds, brothers; Joseph, Hector and Albert Rodriguez. Maria's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, NJ 08221. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:00am until time of Mass. Final Commendation and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memory of Maria please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com. Services entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
