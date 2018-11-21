Bridden, Gail R., - 72, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Camden, NJ, she was a lifelong Ocean City, NJ resident. Gail enjoyed crocheting afghans. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Ruth Murphy. Surviving are two sisters, Diane Dugger of Hellertown, PA, Marion Gore of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and four nieces. A graveside service will be offered Saturday afternoon, November 24th at one o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, 559 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Ocean City Humane Society, One Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
