Brigandi, Vincent S. , - 89, of Winslow, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Born in Winslow he was a lifelong resident there. Vince was an avid hunter and he belonged to Inskip Antlers Gun Club in Winslow, and South Jersey Beagle Club in Vincentown. He was a volunteer fireman for the Winslow Fire Department, and he was a member of the Holy Name Society, Sons of Italy in Landisville, and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 7774. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Vince worked as a principal engineer for the State of New Jersey Department of Transportation retiring in 1991. He enjoyed spending time outside working in his garden, on his tractor and taking care of his grapes that his family used to make homemade wine. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean M. Brigandi, his parents Salvatore and Mary Brigandi, and his brother Joseph Brigandi. He is survived by three sons, Frank V. Brigandi (Cathy) of Atco, Sam Brigandi of Hammonton and Richard A. Brigandi of Winslow, two grandchildren, Jim Bompensa (Maria) and Joseph O'Neil (Theresa), three great grandchildren, Mia, Jade, and Drew, one sister, Eleanor Greco of Vineland and one sister in law, Judy Brigandi of Winslow. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
