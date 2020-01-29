Bright, Diana, - 55, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Diana was born on October 6, 1964 to Patricia and the late Philip Bright. She attended Huntington High School in Huntington, WV. Diana moved to Linwood thirty years ago to raise her daughter. She met her significant other, Tom Rosica of Ocean City, seven years ago. They had a wonderful life together. Diana is survived by her daughter, Melisa Mathis-Godfrey, son-in-law Brian Godfrey, and grandson Mason Godfrey of Egg Harbor Township. Her sister, Amy Ward and her husband Parker Ward Jr. of Huntington, WV and their two children; Parker Ward III (Alissa) and Tricia Ward Derrig (Mike). Brother, Philip Bright Jr. and wife Cyndi Bright and their four daughters; Jessica, Allie, Rosie, and Sophie Bright. Brother, Paul Bright and wife Nancy Dijon-Bright. Brother, Tim Bright Jr. and wife Scarlett Bright and their four children; Tim Jr., Jason, Samantha, and Caitlin Bright Snow (Derek). Diana was a successful businesswoman. She was the National Account Executive for the Ritz-Carlton Properties. It was here that she earned the President's Club Level with her company. She received numerous awards and recognitions for everything she accomplished. Diana's other passion was her make-up business. She trained in New York for makeup artistry and was widely known in this area to perform her expertise for brides, bridesmaids, and any other important events. Diana loved going to Ocean City beach and playing with her grandson, Mason, or reading a good book. She was always known for her BRIGHT smile and laughter; she would light up a room when she walked in. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, February 1st from 9:30-10:45am at Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave. Linwood, NJ. Funeral service 11am. Burial following in Friends Central Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of one's choice: Ocean City Humane Society and/or Gilda's Club of Linwood. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Service information
9:30AM-10:45AM
5 Marvin Ave
Linwood, NJ 08221
11:00AM
5 Marvin Ave
Linwood, NJ 08221
