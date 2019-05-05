Brightly, James Edward, - 47, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away suddenly on Wed. May 1st. Born in Somers Point, NJ he was a lifelong area resident. Jimmy was a loving, caring, adventurous and mischievous kind of guy with an amazing sense of humor. He was an accomplished builder who took great pride in his craftsmanship. Jimmy enjoyed his Jimmy Buffet music, tailgating and dressing the part with his brother Mike. He enjoyed many fishing and diving trips with his brother Ken and as a so-called Dallas fan he enjoyed antagonizing his sister-in-law, Theresa on Dallas/Eagles Sunday's. Some of Jimmy's proud moments were climbing Mt. Washington, wreck diving in Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, becoming Atlantic Diver's Diver of the year in 1998 and obtaining his Certification as Dive Master in 1999. However, his proudest moment was becoming a great-uncle to Baby Kenny (Peanut) whom he loved dearly. Beloved son of Edward and Linda Brightly of EHT, loving brother of Michael, Ken and Theresa Mason and devoted uncle to Kenny Mason Jr. and Alisa Lloyd all of EHT. Jimmy will also be deeply missed by many Aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his Grandparents Harold and Mary Graham (Mom Mom and Pop Pop), Henry and Edna Brightly, and his nephew Matthew Mason (Matty Ed). Services will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a viewing will be held from 4-6pm. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
