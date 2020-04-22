Brindley, Jacquelyn Patricia, - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, died April 18, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born September 13, 1932 in Atlantic City. Daughter of the late Florence and Jack Morris. Beloved wife of 43 years of the late Richard "Dick" Brindley, the love of her life. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. She is survived by her Sisters: Margaret "Marge" (Lou) Nirenberg of Northfield, NJ and Florence "Flossie" Morton of Rutland, VT; her nieces and nephews: Daniel (Jackie) Morris, Jr., Robert (Laurie) Morton, Tracey Feder (Andrew Lande, Fiance), Laurie (Tony) Roina, Leslee Morris, and Lee (Doug) Jamieson; and seven grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Brindley, and her brother, Daniel (Phyllis) Morris. She retired from Prudential Insurance Company in 1994 after working as a Sr. Claims Adjuster in Linwood, NJ. Before that she worked at Continental Casualty Company for 23 years as a Claims Adjuster Manager. She was an avid reader and loved to travel with her husband. Jackie will be remembered for her fabulous Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day pool parties held in her backyard at her home in Northfield. After her husband's passing, Jackie moved to a beautiful home at the Village Grande at Little Mill in Egg Harbor Township. She belonged to a book club and regularly played games of skill with friends and neighbors at the clubhouse where she lived. After participating in an art workshop at the clubhouse, she continued to paint and became quite an artist. She loved her family dearly and is especially remembered for her loving relationship with her adoring husband, Dick, and the care she provided for him in his later years after he'd had a stroke. The family would like to express their appreciation to Doctor Gary Raab, Journey Hospice, I Care Nursing and Touching Hearts at Home for their caring, competent and professional help in taking care of Jackie. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private burial with her immediate family only at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Live stream viewing of Jacqueline Brindley's service will be available beginning at 10:00am on Friday, April 24, 2020 on the following sites: facebook.com/northfieldnj/ ;christianworldmedia/livesite/northfiledbaptistchurch ; youtube.com, northfieldbaptistchurch8. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
