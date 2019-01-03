Brodowski, Kathleen T., - 79, of Cape May, passed away on Sunday December 30, 2018. She was born in Trenton, NJ, has been a Cape May area resident since 2001 and formerly lived in Lawrenceville, NJ. Kathleen had worked at Educational Testing Services in Princeton, NJ for 31 years and retired to Cape May, a place that she enjoyed visiting with her husband, Bruce and their five boys when they were young. She was an active volunteer with programs for seniors in the Cape May area. A loving wife, mother, and grandmom, she was happily married for 60 years and travelled to several continents around the world with her husband Bruce. Kathleen was beautiful, smart, funny, talented, and was known for her sharp wit, infectious smile and warm, generous and caring heart. She was an amazing and loving wife to her husband, her five sons, her five daughters-in-law, and her nine grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and making her family the center of attention. She was a talented seamstress having made draperies, bedspreads, coats, scarves, beautiful clothes, and Halloween costumes and toys for her grandchildren. She was a gourmet cook, and taught every one of her boys to cook, including a son who opened several successful restaurants in New Jersey and her other sons sharing the same love and talent for cooking. Kathleen's favorite holiday was Christmas. Kathleen was proud of her five boys, all of whom are happily married, and she made sure every holiday celebration was always memorable for her sons and their families. She would bake hundreds of cookies for her family and made sure her three sisters, her in-laws and their families received them as well. Her Christmas Eve dinners with her family was a sight to behold with the large Brodowski clan enjoying multi-course dinners and many beautiful memories at their home. Her family will treasure these memories forever. We love you and miss you so much Kathleen, Mom, and Grandmom! She was preceded in death by her brother John Duffy. She is survived by her husband Bruce R, Brodowski; five sons, Bruce (Maribeth), Bryan (Deborah), Mark (Pamela), Douglas (Mary Agnes) and Jason (Melissa); three sisters, Margaret Larue, Virginia Munson and Frances Zsolnay; nine grandchildren, Mark, Kelly, Mary, Raymond, Holly, Samantha, Skylar, Alex and Riley. A memorial service will be held 3 PM Saturday January 5, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ where relatives and friends will be received from 1 to 3 PM. Burial is private. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
