Brodsky, Bernice, - 91, of Ventnor, died on February 21 after a brief illness. Bernice was the daughter of Abe and Betty Levine and was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She spent her early years in Philadelphia and the surrounding area until her senior year in High School when her family moved to Ventnor, New Jersey. Bernice graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1945 and then attended Ursinus College for two years until her marriage to Emanuel ("Manny") D. Brodsky. Bernice and Manny remained married for 63 years until his death. Bernice and Manny lived briefly in Cincinnati, Ohio; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Aberdeen, Maryland, while Manny pursued his medical training and started his medical career. In the mid-1950s, they moved to Atlantic City, where Manny pursued his career as a Pediatrician in Atlantic City for more than 50 years and Bernice was a stay at home Mother, who devoted herself to her family. Bernice is survived by her children, Larry (Mary) and Brad, her grandchildren, Kate (Pat) and Jeff (Denise), her great-grandchildren, Cullen and Claire, her sister, Rochelle (Larry), her brother, Lee (Sandy), and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services will be private. Those wishing to make donations to charity may make them in the name of Bernice Brodsky to the charity of the donor's choice. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
