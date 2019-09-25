Brone, Sandra Lee, - 81, died peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, NC. Sandy was a Roman Catholic and lived a devout Christian life. She was most recently an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, NC and previously at St. Elizabeth Seton's in Absecon, NJ. She devoted her working life to the education of students. She was a Rotarian President and Paul Harris Fellow. She lived a life spreading love, kindness, and generosity to all. She was an angel warrior for many different causes and never hesitated to give of her time, resources and love. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Douglas; and brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her sister, Clare; her four children, Michael, Lisa, Beth, and Scott; and six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or St. Peter Catholic Church Sunday School Program, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
