Brooks, Francis Donald, Sr., - 71, of Pleasantville, was born February 4, 1949, to the late Abram Brooks and Sarah Bell Lawrence Brooks. He departed his life on April 2, 2020, at the Preferred Nursing Home in Absecon, New Jersey. Donnie grew up in Pleasantville, New Jersey where he was educated as well. Before his illness Donnie's favorite past times were: fishing, golfing and gardening. Donnie did construction work for Union Local 415 for many years. His favorite artist was James Brown whose hits -- "This Is A Man's World" and "The Big Payback" where always a part of his play list. His favorite rap song was by French Montana "I Ain't Worried About Nothing." In addition to his parents, Donnie is predeceased by: his son, Derrick T. Brooks; three of his brothers Abram Brooks, Jr., Frank Brooks, Sr. and Kenneth Brooks, Sr.; 3 of his sisters, Bessie Hamilton, Barbara Hicks and Evelyn Brooks. Donnie is survived by: his wife Deborah Brooks; four sons, Francis Brooks, Jr. (Donna), Devin Brooks (LaToya), Anthony Smith (Sonia), and Donald Smith; sister, Margaret Gunter; daughter-in-law, Leverne Brooks; longtime companion, Louise Mace; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Brooks, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries