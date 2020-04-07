Brooks, Francis Donald, Sr., - 71, of Pleasantville, was born February 4, 1949, to the late Abram Brooks and Sarah Bell Lawrence Brooks. He departed his life on April 2, 2020, at the Preferred Nursing Home in Absecon, New Jersey. Donnie grew up in Pleasantville, New Jersey where he was educated as well. Before his illness Donnie's favorite past times were: fishing, golfing and gardening. Donnie did construction work for Union Local 415 for many years. His favorite artist was James Brown whose hits -- "This Is A Man's World" and "The Big Payback" where always a part of his play list. His favorite rap song was by French Montana "I Ain't Worried About Nothing." In addition to his parents, Donnie is predeceased by: his son, Derrick T. Brooks; three of his brothers Abram Brooks, Jr., Frank Brooks, Sr. and Kenneth Brooks, Sr.; 3 of his sisters, Bessie Hamilton, Barbara Hicks and Evelyn Brooks. Donnie is survived by: his wife Deborah Brooks; four sons, Francis Brooks, Jr. (Donna), Devin Brooks (LaToya), Anthony Smith (Sonia), and Donald Smith; sister, Margaret Gunter; daughter-in-law, Leverne Brooks; longtime companion, Louise Mace; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Francis Brooks, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: A second death in Cape May County, 24 more cases in Atlantic
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.