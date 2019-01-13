Brooks, Mother Hattie Lee, - 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ, daughter of the late Henry and Fanny (Jenkins) Pauling was born on April 22, 1927 in Orangeburg, SC. She went home to Glory on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Cape May Court House. Hattie was the youngest of 11 children. She moved from Orangeburg to Detroit, Michigan and later settled in South Jersey to live with her uncle and aunt. Hattie was the wife of the late John W. Brooks. She was introduced to Christ Gospel Church by his grandmother, Amelia, who took the place of a mother for Hattie. Later Hattie and John purchased a home next to their grandmother on land given to Hattie by her uncle John Jenkins. Hattie remained in that home until her passing. Hattie was previously employed in the garment industry in Woodbine, Wildwood and Atlantic City. She was later employed by and retired from the Woodbine Developmental Center. She was a proud mother of nine children and lovingly raised and trained them, kept them safe, clean, well fed and disciplined. Mother Brooks was a gracious First Lady serving God and His people; along side her husband who was Pastor of Christ Gospel Church and District Elder in the New Jersey District Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. Mother Brooks has been honored on many occasions for her kindness, faithfulness, hard work and dedication to prayer and the work of the Lord. After the passing of her husband, Mother Brooks continued to work and encourage others with love and devotion. She loved reading her bible, telling others about the Lord and praying for the sick. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting, tilling and nurturing her flowers and vegetables. Hattie lovingly hosted Sunday dinners for her family and friends. Her culinary skills were legendary. Her love and compassion was bestowed on all who came in contact with her. She had a special gift of using her anointed hands to comfort and heal broken hearts and spirits. She leaves to cherish her memory; one son, John W. Brooks, Jr. (Cynthia), seven daughters, Bessie (Otis) Grayson, Hattie Delores, Vivian, Patricia (Percy) McCarty, Vanessa (Edgar) Robinson, Edith Victoria (Donald) Mabry, Tracey (Stephen) Mays. Daughter in love, Judie (Jimmie) Tyler and one sister Queen Price of Detroit, Michigan. She will be greatly missed by 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings (except Queen), daughter Mary Lee Lawson and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Swainton. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
