Broskey, John, - 93, of Galloway, on Monday, April the 27, devoted husband and father, loving grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. John was born July 13, 1926 in Haddock PA. He was a proud veteran enlisting in the United States Army at 16yrs old serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He married his late wife Margaret and together they traveled across the US and overseas where they adopted a son. Eventually they settled in Oceanville, NJ where his wife was a lifelong resident and he worked at the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. John was sharp as a tack with a compassionate spirit. He would've given you the shirt off his back. He made sure everyone was "taken care of" helping family and friends in different ways. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also liked to pop by unannounced with small gifts just to see you smile. He loved being outside. If he wasn't sitting on the porch enjoying the sun, you could catch him working in the yard or riding his lawn mower. John is predeceased by his mother Mary(Pitchukonis) father William, his brothers George, Archie, Alex, Edward and sister's Isabel and Dallas(Katrishen) and his wife Margaret(Leeds). He is survived and will be deeply missed by his son Robert-Peg, granddaughters Clarissa, Jessica-Scott, Jennifer and Kaitlyn, 10 great grandchildren, nephew and friend Fred Spano, niece Sandy Groff, neighbor Thomas Holdsworth, many other nieces, nephews and countless family and friends throughout NJ and PA. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in his honor to the Oceanville United Methodist Church, 190S New York Rd, Oceanville, NJ 08231 or The American Legion at Members.legion.org/donate Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.

