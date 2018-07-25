Brossman, John W. Jr., - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday July 23, 2018. He was born in Philadelphia to Sadie (Prato) and John Brossman, Sr. John is survived by his loving children, Lynn Corrigan (Mike) and Jay Brossman (Fran); grandchildren, Michael and Shawn Corrigan, John Brossman, III (Ashley) and Christopher Brossman; and his great grandchildren whom he loved most dearly. John is preceded in death by his wife Esther, his grandson, Ryan Brossman and his brother, Bob. John enjoyed nothing more than to celebrate good times with his family, he especially enjoyed fishing and crabbing at the shore. He and his "best girl" Esther filled their day's with family and friends creating lasting memories for all to remember. John worked for Asplundh Tree Company before joining IBEW Local 126 as a Business Agent, from which he retired. John's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday July 27, 2018 from 10 to 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the Brossman family has requested donations in his name be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 42, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or donors@stjude.org or Father Flanagan's Boy's Town, 14100 Crawford Str., Boys Town, NE 68010, two of his favorite charities. Condolences may be sent to John's family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.