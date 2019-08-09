Brotnitsky, Concetta M. "Connie", - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she had been an area resident for the past 30 years. She was known for her baking, especially her apple cakes. She is survived by her sister, Paulette Lucchetti; daughter Michele Brotnitsky (Bob); grandson Robert Rivera (Valerie) and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Aria Skye; and is also predeceased by John Schmutz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral Mass on Monday, August 12 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. No flowers, please. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

