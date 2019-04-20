Brouwer, Joan A., - 55, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 14, 2019, at the Shore Medical Center. She was born in Rhode Island and lived almost two years in the Egg Harbor Township area. Joan enjoyed playing Canasta with her friends and was known as an excellent baker. She is survived by her brother, John of EHT. Services were held privately by her family.
