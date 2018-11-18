Brown , Alice, - 87, of Mays Landing , NJ formerly of Egg Harbor City, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, November 16, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late James Brown and loving mother of Alice Petronis (Jim), Linda Brown and Laura Feriod (John) and special angel Pam. Alice was also a dear Grandma to Allyson, Lisa, Jennifer, Jayme, Jodi, Maggi, Shayne and Tyler and an adoring GiGi to 13 loving great grandchildren. Alice is also survived by her sister, Bernadetta of Mays Landing and brothers, John of FL, Donald of NY. She was a member of St Nicholas Catholic Church and a lifelong seamstress and member of ILGWU. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Wednesday, November 21st at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Alice Brown may be sent to the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Boulevard, Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084-4153. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.