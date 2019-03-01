Brown, Anita, - 80, "Punky" or "Bubbie", formerly of South Philly, but spent the majority of her adult life in Somers Point, Margate and Ventnor, NJ. She passed away on February 26th 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends in her home during her final days. Survived by her children Susan and Michael Brown, her brother Allen Cardonick (Bernice), grandchildren Joey, Briana and Sean whom she loved dearly. Anita was preceded in death by her late and most adored husband Milton Brown, and her sister Mildred Ellis. Anita was a loving wife, mother, and sister, bubbie and friend to all that knew her. She will be sadly missed by all and never be forgotten. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any cancer foundation or charity of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
