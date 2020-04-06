Brown, Ann D, - 83, of Smithville, passed away on April 3, 2020. Ann was born January 25, 1937 in Newark, NJ, to Arthur and Dorothy Loring. She was a longtime resident of Gloucester Township before retiring to Smithville, NJ. Ann married Thomas E. Brown on September 28, 1957, when he came out of the U.S. Army. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and best friend. She loved spending winter months in Marco Island creating memories with dear life-long friends and enjoyed antiquing, home projects and decorating. Above all, she cherished spending time with family and friends. Family was her life and love. Ann touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a kind, generous, caring and loving soul, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ann was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Arthur D. Loring of Middletown, NJ; and her nephew, Arthur D. Loring Jr. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Brown of Smithville; her son, Thomas A. Brown (Diane) of Florida; her daughter, Dorothy Lovitz (Jesse) of Smithville; her son, Joseph Brown (Lisa) of Tinton Falls; her son, Robert Brown (Lindsay) of Egg Harbor Twp; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

