Brown, Ann D, - 83, of Smithville, passed away on April 3, 2020. Ann was born January 25, 1937 in Newark, NJ, to Arthur and Dorothy Loring. She was a longtime resident of Gloucester Township before retiring to Smithville, NJ. Ann married Thomas E. Brown on September 28, 1957, when he came out of the U.S. Army. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and best friend. She loved spending winter months in Marco Island creating memories with dear life-long friends and enjoyed antiquing, home projects and decorating. Above all, she cherished spending time with family and friends. Family was her life and love. Ann touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a kind, generous, caring and loving soul, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ann was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Arthur D. Loring of Middletown, NJ; and her nephew, Arthur D. Loring Jr. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Brown of Smithville; her son, Thomas A. Brown (Diane) of Florida; her daughter, Dorothy Lovitz (Jesse) of Smithville; her son, Joseph Brown (Lisa) of Tinton Falls; her son, Robert Brown (Lindsay) of Egg Harbor Twp; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.