Brown, Benita Jo, - 66, of Atlantic City, born March 24th, 1954 to the late Yvonne Davenport Flood, died on June 8th, 2020 from Bladder Cancer. Benita graduated from the Atlantic City school system in 1972. She worked at SJFMC in Pleasantville, NJ until her health no longer permitted. She is preceded in death by daughter Tychinna Pratt (Wayne), brother Eric Davenport (Kara) and sister Robin Davenport. She is survived by children Dana Brown (Christianne), Jamie Brown (Quiana), a very special and beloved friend Andrew Jackson and dear friend Theo who always kept her laughing. Siblings Carol, Keith (Angela), Stefan (Carolyn), Tamara (late BJ), Cheryl (late Lance), Barry and Lisha. Nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined by family. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com
To plant a tree in memory of Benita Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
