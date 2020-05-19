Brown, Clayton C. Jr., - 85, of Cape May Court House, NJ died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home. Born in Somers Point, NJ he was the son of the late Clayton C. and Anna Mae Wise Brown and the husband of the late Charlotte Brown. Clayton was formerly of Petersburg and resided in Cape May Court House the past 40 years. Clayton was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for the Heavy & General Labor's Union Local 172. Clayton enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his children, Joann Hallman of Cape May Court House, and William Brown and his wife Jill of Dorchester, grandchildren, Samantha Rodriguez, Jessica Humphreys, Dina Brown, Beverly Canup, and William Brown, Jr., great-grandchildren, Dylan, Mikey, Makayla, Kaelyn, Madison, and Niko. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Meghan Brown. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg, NJ. Private graveside services will be held for the family in Greenwood Memorial Park in Millville.To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net

