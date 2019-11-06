Brown, Clementine, - 82, of Egg Harbor City, transitioned from this earthly realm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was the youngest and smallest child born to Clem and Pauline Mincey and was affectionately given the name "Pee Wee". She was an educator in the Atlantic City School District. She was a faithful member of the Shiloh Baptist Church, Egg Harbor City, serving in the Women's and Mass Choirs, Missionary Ministry, Pastor's Aid, and the Special Projects Committee. She was predeceased by her daughter, Melinda, and siblings, Joe and Alice. Her memory will forever remain in the heart of her son, Jeffrey; 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 110 I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Entombment in Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

