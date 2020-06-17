Brown, Dr. Thomas Edward, - 95, of Absecon, went home to be with his Lord while under the home care of Angelic Hospice. He was born in Dayton Ohio May 19, 1925 to Walter & Mildred Weber Brown. Tom spent his young years in Tacoma Park, MD. Tom received a BS from Antioch College and Masters and PhD in Plant Physiology from Ohio State University. Tom worked for Kettering Research Labs in Yellow Springs, Ohio and was granted a six month sabbatical in Jamaica to study Algae. Tom moved to Absecon, NJ to take a position at Atlantic Community College in 1969. He was Department and Division Chairperson of the Science Department. He obtained a grant to build the two greenhouses on site. Tom received a corner stone with his name on the large greenhouse. He retired in 1990 with status of Professor Emeritus. Tom continued to teach part time at ACCC & Stockton State College until December 2000 when he retired from teaching. During his tenure at ACCC and after retirement Tom gave plant talks to Garden Clubs, Associations, etc. Tom & his wife Anita were founding members of the South Jersey Garden Railroad Club since 1994 where he was president for two terms. He spent six years building model train layouts and running trains at the Shore Mall for SJGRS. He loved to build models and design layouts that pleased the visitors who came to enjoy the Train displays. He set up a garden railroad in his back yard in 1990 and enjoyed giving open houses to share the hobby with others. Tom has been a member of the Presbyterian Church at Absecon since 1982. Tom served as Elder and chaired the Stewardship Committee. Predeceased by daughter Rebecca Ann Goldstein and grandaughter Cory Brown of Bellingham, WA. He is survived by his wife Anita Bevell Brown of 42 years, sons Matthew and Eric Brown of Bellingham, WA. Step sons, Robert Keener (Maureen) of Port St Lucie, Fla and William Keener (Dorie) of Cologne, NJ. Sisters Nancy Skaife of Columbus, GA and Ruth Leffler Rockville, Md. Three grandchildren and two great grandsons and three step grandsons. Graveside service is private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. Donations in Tom's name may be made to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232 or to Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, 08201. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
