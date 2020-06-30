Brown, Edward H. "Ted", - 93, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Ocean View, NJ. Mr. Brown was born in Philadelphia, PA and worked as a C.P.A. for many years before his retirement. He was a Veteran of World War II serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1947. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Jeanne E. Brown (nee Torma), a daughter, Mary Jeanne Graham "MJ" of Ocean View, NJ, seven grandchildren, Ryan J. Graham of Dennis Township, NJ, Matthew E. Graham of Maple Shade, NJ, Briana J. Graham of Ocean City, NJ Sean M. Graham, Donovan J. Graham both of Ocean View, NJ, Francis V. Piernikowski, Jr., Thomas D. Piernikowski both of Ocean City, NJ, two great grandchildren, Ronan K. Graham and Chloe N. Tressler both of Dennis Township, NJ and son in law, Frank Piernikowski, Sr. Ted was well known for his quick Irish wit, a wonderful dance partner and an awesome Martini! A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 11 o'clock in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: Fisherhouse.org for helping military families
