Brown, Elizabeth "Betty" C. (nee Chase), - 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on July 5, 2020. Betty was born in Tampa, FL on March 30, 1924, to George P. and Jennie Haines Chase and raised in North Camden, NJ. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942. Betty spent many years as a legal secretary to David F. Greenberg, Esq. In 1948 she married her beloved husband, Rev. Robert H. Brown, and moved to Pennsauken in 1954 where they lived until 1986 when they retired to Cape May Court House. Betty and her husband served in several United Methodist Churches including those in the former Delaware Twp. (now Cherry Hill), East Pennsauken, Delair, West Berlin, Palmyra, Petersburg, and Dias Creek where they formed many lasting friendships. Betty was predeceased by her parents and then her husband in 2003. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her daughters, Betsy (Bruce) Young and Barbara (Larry) Kraemer of Cape May Court House as well as her grandchildren Greg (Amy) Young of Del Haven, NJ; Daniel (Jamie) Young, and Terri (Raymond) Sipple of Cape May Court House, NJ; Andrea (BJ) Williamson of Chaguarpumba Equador; Patti (Michael) Alliot of Story, WY. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be Friday, July 10, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., service will begin at 11 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
