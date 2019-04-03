Brown, Henrietta (nee Goldstein), - 93, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. A lifelong resident of Atlantic City, she was predeceased by her husband, Louis, in 2004. She is survived by her loving sons (daughters in law): Fred (Grace) Brown, Alan (Anne) Brown, and Howard Brown; her loving sister, Ann Schwartz; and her beloved grandchildren: Molly, Aaron, Reed, Skyler, Alexie, and Alena. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 2pm, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Henrietta's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
