Brown, John G., Sr. (Brownie) , - 69, of Erma, Died January 18th 2019 at the V.A. Hospital in Pittsburg, Pa. John was born August 26th 1949 in Philadelphia, Pa to parents James A. Brown and Margaret (nee) McGaughrin. John grew up in Wildwood, NJ and attended St. Ann's Grammar School. John enlisted in the Army 1966-1969 and served in Korea 67-68 and was honorably discharged as Spec 4 and was proud to have served his country. John met the love of his life Linda ( Geiger) as they were childhood sweethearts and married June 6th 1970. A marriage that lasted 48 beautiful years. John attained his Red Seal boiler license working for Timme Fabrics, Everlon Fabrics. John retired from Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital in Cape May Court House as Chief Engineer after 29 years of service and was also retired from Woodbine Developmental Center of Woodbine. John taught Black Seal Boilers for 18yrs at Cape May County Vo-Tech and enjoyed passing along his knowledge to others. He was an Assistant Coach to his son's Lower Township Little League team. One of John's favorite places to travel was to Ireland and enjoyed traveling to many different states here in the U.S. John was a proud member of the V.F.W. Post 5343 in the Villas, D.A.V. Chapter 44 of Del Haven, and was past Commander 3509 of Wildwood. He is survived by the love of his life Linda and his three children Linda ( Laurence) Phillips of Melbourne, Fla.,John G. Brown, Jr. ( Tara) of Pembroke, Massachusetts, and Jim Brown of Erma, N.J. Brother Jim Brown ( Pat) of California, and his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Kathy Geiger of Norman, Oklahoma and James Geiger of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Grandchildren Tavner Phillips, Olivia Phillips, and Connor Brown. Predeceased by his brother Joe Brown and parents James and Margaret Brown. Donations may be made to the V.F.W. 5343 of Villas, N.J., D.A.V. Chapter 44 of Del Haven, N.J. in honor of those who have served and are now serving. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com. A Memorial Service to be held at the V.F.W. in Villas will be announced later.
