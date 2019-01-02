Brown Jr., Kenneth Louis, - It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Louis Brown, Jr., 39, of Pleasantville, announce his passing on Saturday, December 29th. Kenny was a kind hearted & sensitive soul. His love and devotion for his 3 children shined in everything he did. His greatest job in life was being a parent and is and always will be his greatest accomplishment. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Sgt. Kenneth Brown. He is survived by his children, Renee', Autumn and Kenny III, along with their mother, Nancy Salmeron, his parents Karin & Bob Hughen and Kathy Brown, grandmother Barbara Burns, his siblings, Dawn (Dave), Lorrie (Laura), Jenn (Erich), Matt & Jackie, Kenny will also be fondly remembered by his nieces & nephews, Erich, Karilin, Nathan, Makayla, Silas, Hailey, Grace, Carlie & Julian, his Aunt/Godmother Amy Silipigni & Uncle/Godfather James Richardson, and many extended family & friends. His memory will live in our hearts forever! We love you Bro'Man!! Viewing Thursday, January 3, 9:30-11AM at Saint Nicholas Church, 1409 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, Mass will immediately follow. Arrangements under the direction of Caiola-Stellato Funeral Home, Bayonne. In lieu of flowers, a donation to benefit Kenny's kids can be made at GoFundMe/Kenny Brown Absecon NJ or the American Heart Association. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.