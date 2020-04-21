Brown, Juanita F. (nee Gatton), - 83, of Galloway, NJ passed away Thursday, April 17, 2020, at home where she had been under the care of her loving family & hospice. Nita resided all her life in New Jersey. She graduated from Tuckerton High School in 1953 and worked for New Jersey Bell as a telephone operator for over 30 years. She loved to travel with friends and family, cook and spend time with her grandchildren. She spent many nights dancing away at her favorite spots on Long Beach Island. Nita is survived by her daughters, Sherri L. King and Kathy J. Koontz (David); her brother, William Gatton (Paula); 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Nita is preceded by her parents, Allen and Mary Gatton; her siblings, John Gatton, Robert Gatton, and Elsie Gatton; her son, Daniel Brown; her son-in law, Keith King; and her ex-husband, Willis Brown. Funeral services will be private, and a celebration of life is being planned for a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or other tributes, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

