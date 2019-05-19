Brown (Karlsen), Denise M., - 50, of Galloway, peacefully passed to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 16, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1969, in Camden, NJ, to Joe and Barbara (Campanelli) Karlsen. Denise was a 1988 Oakcrest High School graduate. She married Joe Brown December 1, 2013 in Galloway, NJ. Denise was the sunshine that warmed our hearts. She loved God more than anything and it showed in her strength when fighting every challenge thrown at her since birth. The abundance of love she had for her family and friends shined brighter than any star. Denise filled the world with joy and love, even on the darkest of days. She was an amazing example of the love of Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband, Joe; two stepsons, Joey and Sean Brown; a sister, Barbara (David) Bush; a brother, Joe (Leila) Karlsen; a nephew, Rodney and three nieces, Crystal, Makayla and Lilianna; and the best cousins, aunts and uncles in the world. She is at peace now with Jesus and her mother, Barbara. If you would like to join us for a memorial in honor of our beloved Denise, you are invited to the Hammonton First Assembly of God, 272 US 206, Hammonton, NJ from 4-6pm on Friday May 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or to the St Jude's foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.