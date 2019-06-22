Brown, Marshall Allen, - of Coral Springs, FL, passed away on April 23rd after a brief illness. Born in Atlantic City, Marshall attended local schools, graduated from Atlantic City High School and then attended Rider College. He was a great basketball player. He toured with and played for Reds Klotz's Washington Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters for about 2 years. After leaving the Generals, Marshall worked for the Miami Floridians of the American Basketball Association (ABA) as a scout and as their public address announcer. He founded and ran a very successful property management company in South Florida. Marshall married his wife, Joan, in 1968; they were married for 50 years. Their big, beautiful home was always open to friends and family. Marshall was the oldest of 13 first cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and Jack Brown. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter Erin; son Evan; granddaughter Brielle; sister Carole (Harold) Lovitz; and brother Robert "Rocky" Brown. He will be missed by his cousins, nieces, nephews, aunt Fran and uncle Marty Peskoe, and aunt Bernice Brown. Services in Florida were private.
