Brown, Mary Etta, - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 peacefully at Seashore Gardens Living Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Pleasantville to the late Paul and Elizabeth McGehean. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 61 years, Robert W. Brown Sr., "Brownie". She is survived by her daughter Donna (John) Borkowski, son Robert Jr. (Therese) Brown, daughter Sandra (Donald) Kellerman, beloved grandchildren Maryetta Borkowski, John (Lindsey) Borkowski, Robert III (Frances) Brown, Rita Brown, Donna (Robert) Poore, Laura (Daniel) Bossert, and 8 great grandchildren with one more on the way. She attended St. Peter's Elementary School and Pleasantville High School. In her earlier married years she was a cashier at Acme Markets where she met her beloved husband "Brownie" and also worked at Uncle Dick's in Bargaintown. She then went on to her favorite role of wife, mother, homemaker and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and crafting as well as watching her son and her grandchildren participate in sporting events. She enjoyed volunteering at Bingo for over 15 years at St. Bernadette's Church in Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/St. Bernadette's Church 1421 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 9:30am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/St. Bernadette's Church specifically designated to BINGO where she was a parishioner since the inception of St. Bernadette's Church. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.