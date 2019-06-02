Brown, Patricia, - 85, of Mays Landing, Born March 6, 1934, to Theresa Alma and Harry Leo Fowler, Sr., passed peacefully into the hands of her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Patricia was born and raised in Pleasantville; she spent her life working for the Federal Government all over the world, retiring in 2005 while at the FAA Technical Center in Pomona, NJ. In her younger years, she attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pleasantville where she proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister. Patricia was also a devout Saint Katharine Drexel parishioner and enjoyed her travels with the many friends she had through the Church. She was predeceased by her parents (Alma & Harry Sr.), husband Guy Brown Jr., sister Gloria, brothers Donald, Harry Jr. and Barry, and niece Patty Henderson. She is survived by her four loving children: Cyndy (Jim) Newcomb, Greg (Marie) Caraway, Barry Caraway and Jeff Caraway; grandchildren Brittany (Joey), Gayle (Nate), Kellyn (Joe), Jamie, Alyson (Alex), Barry J., Kaity, Mark, Michele (Dante), Shannon, Ina (Ze-min); great-grandchildren L.J., Bryce, Riley, Alexander, Maxwell, Matthew, Madison, Dane and Daniel; sister-in-law Lois Fowler, nieces Donna, Debbie, Susan, Deanna, nephew Jake along with other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM with a visitation priorto the mass from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Church 6075 W Jersey Avenue Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Boulevard, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
