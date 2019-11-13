Brown, Philip F., - 53, of Ocean View, NJ, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in his home. He was born on December 17, 1965 in Sea Isle City, NJ to the late William Brown and Inez Frie Brown. He lived in Dennis Township all his life, moving from South Seaville to Ocean View. Phil was a 1984 graduate of Middle Township High School. He served in the United States Army from 1984 to 1987, where he was stationed in Honduras and Germany during his time. He also was in the Army Reserves from 1987 to 1998. He was a member of the South Seaville United Methodist Church, where he was a Trustee of the church and even helped build the original structure. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Carpenters Union for over 25 years. He was a big New York Giants fan. He enjoyed bird watching and gardening in his backyard. He loved smoking cigars, golfing, crabbing, fishing, and spending time with his children. He is survived by his two children: Taylor I. Brown and fiancé Timothy Kandravi, and Blake P. Brown; his four siblings: Jason Brown, Mark Brown and wife Sue, Rebecca Johnston and husband Bruce, and Dave Brown and wife Meg; and his girlfriend: Jennifer Dickson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his parents, William J. Brown and Inez Frie Brown. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9am to 11am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. The service will be on Saturday at 11am, after the viewing at Radzieta Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Route 9, Ocean View. Memorial Donations may be made to The Angels Community Outreach at www.angelsofgod.org or to the Cape May Animal Shelter by mail-in donations to Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
