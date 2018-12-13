Brown, Richard Porter Sr, - was born to the late Albert and Phoebe Brown on November 28, 1942. He transitioned from labor to reward on December 8, 2018. He attended the Atlantic City Public Schools. He worked as a construction labor union worker and he was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He married Augusta L. Smiley and from that union four children were born. One son: Richard P. Brown Jr and three daughters: Tammy Brown Jones, Ni'cole Brown and Terika Brown. Preceding him in transition was two sisters: Doris Hicks, Sandra Anderson and one brother George Brown. He leaves to mourn his Brother Harold Brown, and a host of Family members and friends. Memorial service Saturday December 15, 2018 at 11am, Faith Baptist Church 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
