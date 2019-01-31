BROWN, ROBERT EDMUND, - 82, a longtime resident of Egg Harbor Township NJ, lost his battle with cancer on January 24, 2019. He leaves behind a son David Brown (Deborah) of Madison, CT, a daughter Karen Fitzpatrick (William) of Springfield, VA, a brother Roy Brown (Barbara) of Friendswood, TX and 6 grandchildren. He was a graduate of Suffern High School, Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute, and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He lived most of his life in NJ employed as a Draftsman, Engineer, and in his later years, a limousine driver serving the Atlantic City area. Services will be private. Donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Services will be private.
