Brown, Rudolph Octave, - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division. He was born in Kingston Jamaica to Constancia (Hamilton) and William Brown. "Rudy" as he was affectionately known is survived by: sons, Murton, Elvis, Cornell and Chester Brown (Elena); daughters, Fazilet Mcken (George), Winklette Brown, Jacqueline Pike (Junior), Natalie Brown, Turkensia McKenzie (Chris) and Christine Brown; Stepchildren, Barrinton Brown (Linda) and Sylvia Sinclair; brother, Harrol Dunkley; 38 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Muriel Brown; daughter, Novelette Brown; parents, Constancia and William Brown; step daughter, Vilma Nation. Funeral services will be Noon Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Our Lady Star of The East, 25 West Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.