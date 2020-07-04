Brown, Samuel I, - 82 yrs. old, of Mayslanding, departed this life of June 15, 2020. He was survived by his son Samuel Brown and daughter Sophia Brown LaPorte. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, June 27, 2020.Burial: Mt Calvary Cemetery, EHT,NJ.

