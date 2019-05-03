Brown-Showell, Lucette Q., - 78, of Galloway, Lucette has gone on to meet her father in Heaven after battling a progressive disease. She was a long-time area resident. Born on June 6, 1940 in Marseille, France, during WW II, After the Allies freed France, she traveled to America at the age of seven. Grew up and Graduated Pleasantville H.S. and attended Trenton State as a voice major. She loved to play the organ and loved to sing in the choir at the United Methodist Church of Absecon. Longtime member of the Absecon Republican Club, served as Absecon's first councilwoman. Lucette worked for Starns ShopRite before starting a highly successful Real Estate Career. She was very proud of helping many family, friends and clients find their dream homes. In her spare time she loved Pinnacle and coached a very talented softball team for many years, Starns Swingers. Enjoyed the Atlantic City Boardwalk with Family and spending time on the 17th street Beach in Brigantine. Survived by her mother Raymonde Johnson; children, Michele (William) Wheatley of Galloway, NJ and Stephen (Beverly) Brown of Summit, NJ; Grandchildren, Farren Wheatley, William Wheatley and Amanda Brown; sister, Susan (Fred) Reitmeyer of Galloway; step-children, Danny Showell, Jimmy Showell (Jane) and Susan Birdsall (Bill); as well as step-grandkids and great-grandkids, many cousins, nieces, nephews and esp. Josette Bastide and family in France. She was predeceased by first husband, Jay B. Brown, and second husband and love, Jack Showell and her father Robert Johnson. Services will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Parsels Funeral home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ. Viewing hours will be 9AM to 11AM with services and burial to follow. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in Lucette's name to Absecon Volunteer Fire Co. No.1 or Seashore Gardens Living Center Dementia Unit. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
